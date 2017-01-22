Treasurer Dennis Milligan expresses disappointment about offensive comments by staffer, will evaluate future role

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park
Jack Pearadin and Doug Nelsen found a 1.73-carat diamond after nearly a year of searching the park's field.
We are obviously very disappointed in some recent outbursts on social media by one of our employees who is currently on military leave. Insinuating that women belong only in the home is insulting. These statements, and the others he made, in no way represent the views of the Treasurer, who does not and has never held such audacious viewpoints.Lots of responses on the Treasurer's page expressing concern about Hatcher's comments. Milligan stated that by law, the office is required to hold a position equivalent to the position Hatcher had before he was deployed. "That said," Milligan wrote, "we will be discussing this situation and his role in the office with him when he returns from military leave."
This shameful tweet shows the homophobia that still exists and lends itself to juvenile name-calling bullying. This type of discriminatory language and attitude should not be permitted and is unacceptable coming from a representative of a government office. We demand a formal apology to Arkansas or in lieu of that his resignation.Meanwhile, Milligan's statement that "[i]nsinuating that women belong only in the home is insulting" appears to reference comments that Hatcher made on Facebook regarding the Women's March in Little Rock, and possibly also similar comments he made earlier this month:
Showing 1-15 of 15
Perplexed...I kinda get where you are coming from there, but I also have close friends…
Maybe this will infuse a little humility into NW Arkansas?
WSJ article "A High-Tech Rebirth from Higher Ed's Ruin's" today's issue about Colleges failing, by…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings