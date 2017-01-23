Find out more →

Monday, January 23, 2017

Homeless Census of Central Arkansas homeless set for tomorrow

Posted By on Mon, Jan 23, 2017 at 10:05 AM

point_in_time.png

Central Arkansas Team for the Homeless (CATCH) will conduct a "point in time" count tomorrow to estimate the homeless population in Pulaski, Saline, Prairie, and Lonoke Counties. Data from the count will be used to coordinate local homeless services and provided to federal agencies to help determine the extent of homelessness nationally. The count is conducted every two years (see previous data above) and shows a decline in homelessness. The new data will be released later this year after it is reviewed by federal agencies.

From the CATCH press release:

This “Point-in-Time” count is conducted under the mandate of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development or HUD and will cover homeless people living in shelters and transitional housing programs as well as homeless people living on the street, in cars, or other places not fit for human habitation. Nine “warming stations” will operate from 3-8 p.m. on the count day to provide gift bags and other incentives to encourage unsheltered homeless people to participate in the count. Three outreach teams will travel to places where unsheltered homeless people are known to be living. And teams of volunteers will also visit shelters across the area to ensure that sheltered homeless people are included.
Fifty volunteers are participating in the count with partnering agencies including Cabot Police Deparment, DePaul/Jericho Way Day Resource Center, HUD Field Office, City of Jacksonville, City of Little Rock, Little Rock Community Mental Health Center, Little Rock School District, Lonoke County Safe Haven, City of North Little Rock, Our House, Saline County Sherriff’s Office, Salvation Army, and The Van.

