1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park
Jack Pearadin and Doug Nelsen found a 1.73-carat diamond after nearly a year of searching the park's field.
· William Wallace Andrews, a prominent black leader and entrepreneur in Little Rock before and after the Civil War
· Scott Winfield Bond, a successful landowner, farmer and businessman in the Arkansas Delta and one of Arkansas's wealthiest African Americans during the period before the New Deal in the 1930s
· John Edward Bush, co-founder of the Mosaic Templars of America, a fraternal organization that expanded to 26 states and six foreign countries between the 1880s and 1930s. He was also chair of the Arkansas Republican Party.
· Robert Lee Hill, founder of the Progressive Farmers and Household Union of America, which organized in the Arkansas Delta to gain fair wages for sharecroppers after World War I.
· John Harold Johnson built the largest black publishing company in the world, producing titles such as Ebony and Jet magazines.
· Walter “Wiley” Jones, one of the wealthiest African Americans in the South from his various business endeavors in late 19th century Pine Bluff.
· Chester W. Keatts, co-founder of the Mosaic Templars of America, a fraternal organization that expanded to 26 states and six foreign countries between the 1880s and 1930s.
· Josephine Irvin Harris Pankey, a successful real estate developer who accumulated large tracts of land in West Little Rock during the age of segregation.
· William “Sonny” Walker, head of the Arkansas Office of Economic Opportunity, which coordinated the state’s war on poverty efforts in the 1960s
· Sue Cowan Williams, an English teacher at Dunbar High School who successfully sued the school district for equal pay with white teachers during the 1940s
