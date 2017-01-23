Find out more →

Monday, January 23, 2017

D.C. 'vandalism' of bus carrying Sylvan Hills students looks a lot different from outside

Posted By on Mon, Jan 23, 2017 at 4:24 PM



A story is quickly going viral about what's being variously described as "vandalism" or an "attack" by protesters on a large tour bus carrying high school students -- including four from Sylvan Hills High —  in Washington D.C. following Saturday's Women's March on Washington.

There's two sides to every coin, however, and videos shot from outside the bus, including the one seen above, show the driver motoring up to the protest, pausing briefly, and then forcing the bus through the crowd before speeding away.

Videos from inside the bus show an undoubtedly scary moment for the students, with protesters pounding on the front and sides of the bus as the motor coach inches forward through the crowd.

News accounts say the incident happened on K Street around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 21.  As seen in the video links above, protesters had blocked the street and were waving signs when the bus, reportedly chartered by an education group called WorldStrides, approached on the way back to the students' hotel. There were reportedly 50 students and advisors on the bus at the time. Though a window was cracked during the incident, no one on the bus was hurt.

Cue all the good Christian folk who think drivers should be able to legally mow down protesters if they block the street...

