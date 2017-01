Governor's tax plan passes House

HUTCHINSON: His tax cut plan sails through the House.

The House today passed a bill that would implement's proposed $50 million tax cut, which lowers the tax rate for those earning less than $21,000 in income. The measure passed 90-2, with five voting present. It's on to the Senate.An alternative $40 million earned income tax credit proposal proposed by which would provide more targeted relief for low-income workers , was passed over today. (Sabin voted Yea on Hutchinson's bill today.)Strange bedfellows: Democraticand Republicanvoted Nay.Five other Democrats, all members of the Legislative Black Caucus, voted present: Allen, Blake, Flowers, Love, and Nicks.Ibby Caputo of the Arkansas Nonprofit News Network is at the Capitol and will have more soon.