Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, January 23, 2017

Hey, all you gays out there! Head up to Bentonville and become hetero!

Posted By on Mon, Jan 23, 2017 at 9:56 PM

click to enlarge capture.jpg

You know, Bentonville has a lot going for it. A good museum, an art hotel, great places to eat and, yes, you can now get a drink there.

But it has its right-wing magical thinkers, too. The "Word of Life Fellowship" is holding a conference, "Loved2Truth," Jan. 28 in Bentonville to help poor misguided homosexuals who want to get on the "Road to Freedom from Same Sex Attraction" with the help of pastors and "church leaders."

It's hard to understand why people are determined to believe, despite science and the testimony of their own sisters, brothers, children and friends, that homosexuality is something you can, or would want to, pray away. Our vice president is among this segment of the American population who believe that LGBT folks are embracing a lifestyle, rather than living and loving the way their bodies, their neurology, their DNA determines. Do the people who believe in conversion therapy believe their comes a moment in life where you think, gee, do I want to be heterosexual or homosexual?

The website for the conference says the conference will help you figure out "What do you do when your Worship Leader comes out of the closet? What do you do when someone in your church needs help overcoming Same Sex Attraction? How do you best support the members of your congregation when their families are being ripped apart by the effects of homosexuality?"

Answer 1. Say OK, great. Next subject? Answer 2. You ask them, "Why should you want to be anything other than you are?" Answer 3. You suggest the family members who have a problem with LGBT issues to get some help, maybe by talking to someone who understands human biology.


Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leslie Newell Peacock

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders to be deputy White House press secretary

    Donald Trump announced additional White House staff today, notably including Sarah Huckabee Sanders, deputy assistant to the president and principal deputy press secretary.

  • Legislation filed for $10 million school voucher program

    The legislation to vastly expand transfer of state tax dollars to private schools came before the school choice day event I mentioned earlier.

  • Facing closure, Wilson Elementary families deliver angry message to school leaders

    "Why do you guys not care about your community? You’re tearing it down, not building it up, especially in the black community … It’s just a simple question — do you care?" one mother asked the superintendent. "Ma’am, I do care deeply about this district, and I do believe wholeheartedly we are making a better district every day," Poore replied.

  • Trumpeting

    When President-elect Trump announced he would, in a few days, force Congress to enact comprehensive health insurance for everyone, poor or rich, that would provide better and cheaper care than they've ever gotten, you had to wonder whether this guy is a miracle worker or a fool.

  • Putin and Trump

    Here's a thought exercise: What do you suppose would happen if Russian strongman Vladimir Putin decided to clarify remarks he reportedly made about Donald Trump during the election campaign?

Visit Arkansas

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

Jack Pearadin and Doug Nelsen found a 1.73-carat diamond after nearly a year of searching the park's field.

Most Viewed

  • State Treasurer staffer resigns after offensive comments

    Treasurer Dennis Milligan today announced he has accepted the resignation of Hunter Hatcher, an Outreach Coordinator for the Treasurer's office. Hatcher publicly stated on social media that because Donald Trump was taking office, "Gay jokes are back on ya bunch of homos," and also made derogatory comments (in the form of lame jokes) regarding the role of women.

  • Mayberry bill to restrict access to abortion passes House

    Rep. Andy Mayberry's bill to ban dilation and evacuation, the safest abortion procedure in the second trimester (used in 95 percent of all second-trimester abortions in the United States), easily passed in the House today 78-10, with 10 not voting and 2 voting present.

  • Treasurer Dennis Milligan expresses disappointment about offensive comments by staffer, will evaluate future role

    Treasurer Dennis Milligan today issued a statement condemning offensive comments made by a staffer, Hunter Hatcher, on social media.

  • Milligan aide: "Gay jokes are back on ya bunch of homos!"

    Hunter Hatcher, who started as Outreach Coordinator for the Treasurer's office under Dennis Milligan in 2015, took to social media to explain how things will be different in Trump's America (Hatcher is currently on leave from the state job but slated to return in December).

  • D.C. 'vandalism' of bus carrying Sylvan Hills students looks a lot different from outside

    A story is quickly going viral about what's being variously described as "vandalism" or an "attack" by protesters on a large tour bus carrying high school students — including four from Sylvan Hills High —  in Washington D.C. following Saturday's Women's March on Washington.  There's two sides to every coin, however, and videos shot from outside the bus show the driver motoring up to the protest, pausing briefly, and then forcing the bus through the crowd before speeding away.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation