Mayberry bill to restrict access to abortion passes House

MAYBERRY: Seeks to limit access to safest abortion procedure after 12 weeks.

's bill to ban dilation and evacuation, the safest abortion procedure in the second trimester (used in 95 percent of all second-trimester abortions in the United States), easily passed in the House today 78-10, with 10 not voting and 2 voting present.Mayberry refers to the medical procedure as "dismemberment." The bill, based on National Right to Life Committee legislation, has an exception for life of the mother, but none for rape or incest. It represents an attempt to impose an earlier de facto gestational-age ban on abortions (Mayberry previously passed a bill in 2013 making it illegal for women in Arkansas to have an abortion after 20 weeks).The bill is on to the senate. It will likely be passed easily there as well, be signed into law by the governor, and then immediately be subjected to constitutional challenge.The World Health Organization and the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends dilation and evacuation as the safest abortion procedure for women more than 12 or 13 weeks pregnant.