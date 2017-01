Most Shared Sarah Huckabee Sanders to be deputy White House press secretary Donald Trump announced additional White House staff today, notably including Sarah Huckabee Sanders, deputy assistant to the president and principal deputy press secretary.

Legislation filed for $10 million school voucher program The legislation to vastly expand transfer of state tax dollars to private schools came before the school choice day event I mentioned earlier.

Watch the trailer for 'Shelter,' the Renaud Bros. new doc on homeless kids in New Orleans Check out the trailer for "Shelter," the Renaud Bros. new feature-length documentary about homeless teens navigating life on the streets of New Orleans with the help of Covenant House, the longstanding French Quarter shelter for homeless kids.

Trumpeting When President-elect Trump announced he would, in a few days, force Congress to enact comprehensive health insurance for everyone, poor or rich, that would provide better and cheaper care than they've ever gotten, you had to wonder whether this guy is a miracle worker or a fool.

Putin and Trump Here's a thought exercise: What do you suppose would happen if Russian strongman Vladimir Putin decided to clarify remarks he reportedly made about Donald Trump during the election campaign?

Most Viewed Treasurer Dennis Milligan expresses disappointment about offensive comments by staffer, will evaluate future role Treasurer Dennis Milligan today issued a statement condemning offensive comments made by a staffer, Hunter Hatcher, on social media.

Milligan aide: "Gay jokes are back on ya bunch of homos!" Hunter Hatcher, who started as Outreach Coordinator for the Treasurer's office under Dennis Milligan in 2015, took to social media to explain how things will be different in Trump's America (Hatcher is currently on leave from the state job but slated to return in December).