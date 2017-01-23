1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park
Jack Pearadin and Doug Nelsen found a 1.73-carat diamond after nearly a year of searching the park's field.
Showing 1-1 of 1
Alternative facts? Alternative facts? What alternative universe are you aliens from, anyway? Here on planet…
All three Republican presidents have done this since it was passed in 1984, and both…
Couldn't be better, you aren't counting the legal fees the state spent on Rapert's bill…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings