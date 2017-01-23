Find out more →

Monday, January 23, 2017

Open line

Posted By on Mon, Jan 23, 2017 at 6:41 PM

ALTERNATIVE TRACKS
There are no video news roundups allowed in Trump's America. Sad!
  • State Treasurer staffer resigns after offensive comments

    Treasurer Dennis Milligan today announced he has accepted the resignation of Hunter Hatcher, an Outreach Coordinator for the Treasurer's office. Hatcher publicly stated on social media that because Donald Trump was taking office, "Gay jokes are back on ya bunch of homos," and also made derogatory comments (in the form of lame jokes) regarding the role of women.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Jan 23, 2017

  • Mayberry bill to restrict access to abortion passes House

    Rep. Andy Mayberry's bill to ban dilation and evacuation, the safest abortion procedure in the second trimester (used in 95 percent of all second-trimester abortions in the United States), easily passed in the House today 78-10, with 10 not voting and 2 voting present.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Jan 23, 2017

  • Governor's tax plan passes House

    The House today passed a bill that would implement Governor Asa Hutchinson's proposed $50 million tax cut, which lowers the tax rate for those earning less than $21,000 in income.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Jan 23, 2017
  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders to be deputy White House press secretary

    Donald Trump announced additional White House staff today, notably including Sarah Huckabee Sanders, deputy assistant to the president and principal deputy press secretary.

  • Legislation filed for $10 million school voucher program

    The legislation to vastly expand transfer of state tax dollars to private schools came before the school choice day event I mentioned earlier.

  • Facing closure, Wilson Elementary families deliver angry message to school leaders

    "Why do you guys not care about your community? You’re tearing it down, not building it up, especially in the black community … It’s just a simple question — do you care?" one mother asked the superintendent. "Ma’am, I do care deeply about this district, and I do believe wholeheartedly we are making a better district every day," Poore replied.

  • Trumpeting

    When President-elect Trump announced he would, in a few days, force Congress to enact comprehensive health insurance for everyone, poor or rich, that would provide better and cheaper care than they've ever gotten, you had to wonder whether this guy is a miracle worker or a fool.

  • Putin and Trump

    Here's a thought exercise: What do you suppose would happen if Russian strongman Vladimir Putin decided to clarify remarks he reportedly made about Donald Trump during the election campaign?

  • Treasurer Dennis Milligan expresses disappointment about offensive comments by staffer, will evaluate future role

    Treasurer Dennis Milligan today issued a statement condemning offensive comments made by a staffer, Hunter Hatcher, on social media.

  • Milligan aide: "Gay jokes are back on ya bunch of homos!"

    Hunter Hatcher, who started as Outreach Coordinator for the Treasurer's office under Dennis Milligan in 2015, took to social media to explain how things will be different in Trump's America (Hatcher is currently on leave from the state job but slated to return in December).

  • D.C. 'vandalism' of bus carrying Sylvan Hills students looks a lot different from outside

    A story is quickly going viral about what's being variously described as "vandalism" or an "attack" by protesters on a large tour bus carrying high school students — including four from Sylvan Hills High —  in Washington D.C. following Saturday's Women's March on Washington.  There's two sides to every coin, however, and videos shot from outside the bus show the driver motoring up to the protest, pausing briefly, and then forcing the bus through the crowd before speeding away.

