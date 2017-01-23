State Treasurer staffer resigns after offensive comments

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park
Jack Pearadin and Doug Nelsen found a 1.73-carat diamond after nearly a year of searching the park's field.
Showing 1-2 of 2
Couldn't be better, you aren't counting the legal fees the state spent on Rapert's bill…
How does one fight a vulgar, misogynistic president? Behave like vulgar, immature bullies who force…
Some members of the Pink Pussy Cat Party that are up for re-election in 2018…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings