Stores began handing out pink slips to as many as 1,000 workers in the human resources, information systems division, replenishment and financial services areas on Friday morning (Jan. 20). Most of the cuts were in Bentonville.



Many of the jobs were well-paid positions so this could amount to a significant economic hit in northwest Arkansas (an economist from UALR's Institute for Economic Advancement estimated to Talk Business that the impact could amount to $47 million a year and the loss of hundreds of non-Walmart jobs).