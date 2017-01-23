1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park
Jack Pearadin and Doug Nelsen found a 1.73-carat diamond after nearly a year of searching the park's field.
Stores began handing out pink slips to as many as 1,000 workers in the human resources, information systems division, replenishment and financial services areas on Friday morning (Jan. 20). Most of the cuts were in Bentonville.Many of the jobs were well-paid positions so this could amount to a significant economic hit in northwest Arkansas (an economist from UALR's Institute for Economic Advancement estimated to Talk Business that the impact could amount to $47 million a year and the loss of hundreds of non-Walmart jobs).
Perplexed...I kinda get where you are coming from there, but I also have close friends…
Maybe this will infuse a little humility into NW Arkansas?
WSJ article "A High-Tech Rebirth from Higher Ed's Ruin's" today's issue about Colleges failing, by…
