Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Bill filed to exempt certain police body-cam and dash-cam recordings from FOI

Posted By on Tue, Jan 24, 2017 at 9:56 AM

WILLIAMS: Seeks to limit FOI access to body-cam and dash-cam
  • WILLIAMS: Seeks to limit FOI access to body-cam and dash-cam
Rep. Jeff Williams (R-Springdale) filed a bill yesterday to exempt any recordings from police body-worn cameras or dash cameras that is deemed "relevant to an investigation conducted by a law enforcement agency" from disclosure under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act "until the investigation is complete."

Prosecutors and police can already claim exemption from the FOI because of an ongoing criminal investigation by a law enforcement agency (and indeed, have often abused the exemption, attempting to claim it even in situations in which the  criminal matter is closed or the police have already made their recommendation to the prosecutor).

Given that, it is not clear what the purpose of this bill is other than to codify a very broad, blanket excuse for the police to avoid or delay making body-cam or dash-cam footage public under any circumstances. The language "relevant to an investigation" sounds vague and potentially open to broad interpretation. The first thought that comes to mind is an indefinite internal investigation about an officer's conduct. Or the police could claim an exemption for an interaction that happened prior to the opening of a criminal investigation — which is typically subject to the FOI under current law (for example, the 911 tapes in the Wade Naramore hot car case).

In practice, the police themselves would be making this initial determination about what was exempt. (A judge could force them to turn something over if someone seeking an FOI took the police to court.)

Famously, it was the FOI'd dash-cam recordings of an altercation between Little Rock police officers and former state Surgeon General Joe Thompson that revealed a story that seemed sharply different than what the police initially claimed.

Dash-cam footage was in the news more recently when video was released of the arrest of Rep. John Walker, which the LRPD later apologized for.

The Williams bill is on the agenda in the House Judiciary committee, which meets this morning.

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

  • McClellan high-school student and UAMS pharmacy student recovering after unrelated shootings yesterday

    KARK reports that a McClellan High School student was shot in the leg yesterday afternoon while walking home from school after an attempted robbery on the 10000 block of Republic Lane. The student, 16,  is expected to recover.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Jan 24, 2017

  • Open line

    Over to you.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Jan 23, 2017

  • State Treasurer staffer resigns after offensive comments

    Treasurer Dennis Milligan today announced he has accepted the resignation of Hunter Hatcher, an Outreach Coordinator for the Treasurer's office. Hatcher publicly stated on social media that because Donald Trump was taking office, "Gay jokes are back on ya bunch of homos," and also made derogatory comments (in the form of lame jokes) regarding the role of women.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Jan 23, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Maddie's Place makes a believer out of a skeptic

    After a long hiatus, I return to Maddie's Place in Riverdale and find the food is a lot tastier than I remembered.
    • by Michael Roberts
    • Aug 19, 2015

  • John Goodson and others add lawyers for hearing on forum shopping

    Lawyers facing federal court sanctions for forum shopping a class action insurance case have brought in new legal guns from out of state to fight potential sanctions.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 26, 2016

  • Matt Campbell files ethics complaint against Dennis Milligan

    Little Rock attorney and blogger Matt Campbell, whose knack for deep research brought down Mark Darr, Mike Maggio and Dexter Suggs, now has his sights trained on another worthy target. Today, he filed a 113-page ethics complaint against state Treasurer Dennis Milligan that includes 14 separate allegations.
    • by Benjamin Hardy and Lindsey Millar
    • Aug 20, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

Jack Pearadin and Doug Nelsen found a 1.73-carat diamond after nearly a year of searching the park's field.

Most Viewed

  • State Treasurer staffer resigns after offensive comments

    Treasurer Dennis Milligan today announced he has accepted the resignation of Hunter Hatcher, an Outreach Coordinator for the Treasurer's office. Hatcher publicly stated on social media that because Donald Trump was taking office, "Gay jokes are back on ya bunch of homos," and also made derogatory comments (in the form of lame jokes) regarding the role of women.

  • Hey, all you gays out there! Head up to Bentonville and become hetero!

    You know, Bentonville has a lot going for it. A good museum, an art hotel, great places to eat and, yes, you can now get a drink there.But it has its right-wing magical thinkers, too. The "Word of Life Fellowship" is holding a conference, "Loved2Truth," Jan. 28 in Bentonville to help poor misguided homosexuals who want to get on the "Road to Freedom from Same Sex Attraction" with the help of pastors and "church leaders."

  • McClellan high-school student and UAMS pharmacy student recovering after unrelated shootings yesterday

    KARK reports that a McClellan High School student was shot in the leg yesterday afternoon while walking home from school after an attempted robbery on the 10000 block of Republic Lane. The student, 16,  is expected to recover.

  • Mayberry bill to restrict access to abortion passes House

    Rep. Andy Mayberry's bill to ban dilation and evacuation, the safest abortion procedure in the second trimester (used in 95 percent of all second-trimester abortions in the United States), easily passed in the House today 78-10, with 10 not voting and 2 voting present.

  • D.C. 'vandalism' of bus carrying Sylvan Hills students looks a lot different from outside

    A story is quickly going viral about what's being variously described as "vandalism" or an "attack" by protesters on a large tour bus carrying high school students — including four from Sylvan Hills High —  in Washington D.C. following Saturday's Women's March on Washington.  There's two sides to every coin, however, and videos shot from outside the bus show the driver motoring up to the protest, pausing briefly, and then forcing the bus through the crowd before speeding away.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation