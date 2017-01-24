Bill filed to exempt certain police body-cam and dash-cam recordings from FOI

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed State Treasurer staffer resigns after offensive comments Treasurer Dennis Milligan today announced he has accepted the resignation of Hunter Hatcher, an Outreach Coordinator for the Treasurer's office. Hatcher publicly stated on social media that because Donald Trump was taking office, "Gay jokes are back on ya bunch of homos," and also made derogatory comments (in the form of lame jokes) regarding the role of women.

Hey, all you gays out there! Head up to Bentonville and become hetero! You know, Bentonville has a lot going for it. A good museum, an art hotel, great places to eat and, yes, you can now get a drink there.But it has its right-wing magical thinkers, too. The "Word of Life Fellowship" is holding a conference, "Loved2Truth," Jan. 28 in Bentonville to help poor misguided homosexuals who want to get on the "Road to Freedom from Same Sex Attraction" with the help of pastors and "church leaders."

McClellan high-school student and UAMS pharmacy student recovering after unrelated shootings yesterday KARK reports that a McClellan High School student was shot in the leg yesterday afternoon while walking home from school after an attempted robbery on the 10000 block of Republic Lane. The student, 16, is expected to recover.

Mayberry bill to restrict access to abortion passes House Rep. Andy Mayberry's bill to ban dilation and evacuation, the safest abortion procedure in the second trimester (used in 95 percent of all second-trimester abortions in the United States), easily passed in the House today 78-10, with 10 not voting and 2 voting present.

D.C. 'vandalism' of bus carrying Sylvan Hills students looks a lot different from outside A story is quickly going viral about what's being variously described as "vandalism" or an "attack" by protesters on a large tour bus carrying high school students — including four from Sylvan Hills High — in Washington D.C. following Saturday's Women's March on Washington. There's two sides to every coin, however, and videos shot from outside the bus show the driver motoring up to the protest, pausing briefly, and then forcing the bus through the crowd before speeding away.