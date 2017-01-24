Earned-income tax credit plan fails in House

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed What's next for Hillary Clinton? Politico's Gabriel Debenedetti, filing from Little Rock, reports on the future plans of Hillary Clinton in the wake of her loss in the presidential election

Collins files campus carry bill As expected, Rep. Charlie Collins yesterday filed a bill to force public universities and colleges to allow staff members to carry concealed handguns.

UALR joins LRU in dead acronyms file Chancellor Andrew Rogerson has announced to staff that UALR will be known henceforth as UA Little Rock.

Bill filed to exempt certain police body-cam and dash-cam recordings from FOI Rep. Jeff Williams (R-Springdale) filed a bill yesterday to exempt any recordings from police body-worn cameras or dash cameras that is deemed "relevant to an investigation conducted by a law enforcement agency" from disclosure under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

State Treasurer staffer resigns after offensive comments Treasurer Dennis Milligan today announced he has accepted the resignation of Hunter Hatcher, an Outreach Coordinator for the Treasurer's office. Hatcher publicly stated on social media that because Donald Trump was taking office, "Gay jokes are back on ya bunch of homos," and also made derogatory comments (in the form of lame jokes) regarding the role of women.