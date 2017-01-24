Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed LRPD: Robbery suspect dead after victim wrestles away gun Little Rock Police say a robbery suspect died early this morning after one of the victims he allegedly tried to rob during a bank deposit wrestled away his handgun and shot him with it.

Committee passes bill to redefine "stillbirth" and require reporting miscarriages at 12 weeks The House Public Health committee today passed a bill sponsored by Rep. David Meeks, which would redefine "stillbirth" as the unintended death of a fetus any time after 12 weeks (current state law uses the medical definition, 20 weeks). The bill would require that miscarriages that happened at 12 weeks gestation or more be reported to the division of Vital Records within five days after the event. Under current law, such fetal deaths must be reported when the fetus weighs more than 350 grams, or at 20 weeks if the weight is unknown. (The reporting requirement falls on medical providers, not on women who miscarry.)

What's next for Hillary Clinton? Politico's Gabriel Debenedetti, filing from Little Rock, reports on the future plans of Hillary Clinton in the wake of her loss in the presidential election

Collins files campus carry bill As expected, Rep. Charlie Collins yesterday filed a bill to force public universities and colleges to allow staff members to carry concealed handguns.

Tuesday's open line What's new?