The Bank of the Ozarks branch where the shooting occurred.
Little Rock Police say a robbery suspect died
early this morning after one of the victims he and an accomplice allegedly tried to rob during a bank deposit wrestled away a handgun from the assailants
and shot him with it. The man's alleged accomplice was later taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses, including Capital Murder.
The dead man has been identified as Cornell James Drones,
35. His alleged accomplice was Anthony Michel,
40, whose address is listed as 5620 S. University.
According to Little Rock Police, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at a Bank of the Ozarks branch at 13415 Otter Creek Parkway. Police say that as two Domino's pizza employees tried to make a deposit of the previous day's receipts, Drones attempted to rob them. Soon after, one of the Domino's employees managed to gain control of a handgun and fired. Drones fled, and later died from a gunshot wound at the Love's truck stop near Bass Pro Shops on I-30.
Michel is currently being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Center, where he faces multiple charges, including Aggravated Robbery, Theft of Property, and Capital Murder. Arkansas law allows accomplices of those who die while committing crimes to be charged with Capital Murder,
which carries a potential sentence of death or life without the possibility of parole.