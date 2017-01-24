Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Police beat LRPD: Robbery suspect dead after victim wrestles away gun

Posted By on Tue, Jan 24, 2017 at 2:55 PM

click to enlarge The Bank of the Ozarks branch where the shooting occurred. - GOOGLE STREETVIEW
  • GOOGLE STREETVIEW
  • The Bank of the Ozarks branch where the shooting occurred.

Little Rock Police say a robbery suspect died early this morning after one of the victims he and an accomplice allegedly tried to rob during a bank deposit wrestled away a handgun from the assailants and shot him with it. The man's alleged accomplice was later taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses, including Capital Murder.

The dead man has been identified as Cornell James Drones, 35. His alleged accomplice was Anthony Michel, 40, whose address is listed as 5620 S. University.

According to Little Rock Police, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at a Bank of the Ozarks branch at 13415 Otter Creek Parkway. Police say that as two Domino's pizza employees tried to make a deposit of the previous day's receipts, Drones attempted to rob them. Soon after, one of the Domino's employees managed to gain control of a handgun and fired. Drones fled, and later died from a gunshot wound at the Love's truck stop near Bass Pro Shops on I-30.

Michel is currently being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Center, where he faces multiple charges, including Aggravated Robbery, Theft of Property, and Capital Murder. Arkansas law allows accomplices of those who die while committing crimes to be charged with Capital Murder, which carries a potential sentence of death or life without the possibility of parole.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by David Koon

Readers also liked…

  • Arkansas conservatives react to same-sex marriage decision

    Jason Rapert, Mike Huckabee, the Meeks bros, Jerry Cox — beyond these extremists, it's hard to find statements from other Arkansas conservatives. That tell you something?
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Jun 26, 2015

  • AHTD asks Metroplan to lift six-lane freeway cap

    The board of directors of Metroplan has informed the state highway department that it cannot act on the highway department's June 17 request to lift its six-lane freeway cap at the board's June 29 meeting. Consideration of the request should take four months, Jacksonville Mayor Gary Fletcher wrote June 22 to highway department Director Scott Bennett.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Jun 23, 2016

  • Farewell to a school teacher, Susan Turner Purvis

    A tribute to a great school teacher, Susan Turner Purvis, who died yesterday. Far too soon.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jul 17, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

Jack Pearadin and Doug Nelsen found a 1.73-carat diamond after nearly a year of searching the park's field.

Most Viewed

  • What's next for Hillary Clinton?

    Politico's Gabriel Debenedetti, filing from Little Rock, reports on the future plans of Hillary Clinton in the wake of her loss in the presidential election

  • UALR joins LRU in dead acronyms file

    Chancellor Andrew Rogerson has announced to staff that UALR will be known henceforth as UA Little Rock.

  • Bill filed to exempt certain police body-cam and dash-cam recordings from FOI

    Rep. Jeff Williams (R-Springdale) filed a bill yesterday to exempt any recordings from police body-worn cameras or dash cameras that is deemed "relevant to an investigation conducted by a law enforcement agency" from disclosure under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

  • Collins files campus carry bill

    As expected, Rep. Charlie Collins yesterday filed a bill to force public universities and colleges to allow staff members to carry concealed handguns.

  • Earned-income tax credit plan fails in House

    Rep. Warwick Sabin's bill to enact an earned-income tax aimed at low-income workers in the state was rejected today in the House. The measure failed 66-28 on a mostly party-line vote, although a scattering of Republicans backed it.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation