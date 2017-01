McClellan high-school student and UAMS pharmacy student recovering after unrelated shootings yesterday

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed State Treasurer staffer resigns after offensive comments Treasurer Dennis Milligan today announced he has accepted the resignation of Hunter Hatcher, an Outreach Coordinator for the Treasurer's office. Hatcher publicly stated on social media that because Donald Trump was taking office, "Gay jokes are back on ya bunch of homos," and also made derogatory comments (in the form of lame jokes) regarding the role of women.

Hey, all you gays out there! Head up to Bentonville and become hetero! You know, Bentonville has a lot going for it. A good museum, an art hotel, great places to eat and, yes, you can now get a drink there.But it has its right-wing magical thinkers, too. The "Word of Life Fellowship" is holding a conference, "Loved2Truth," Jan. 28 in Bentonville to help poor misguided homosexuals who want to get on the "Road to Freedom from Same Sex Attraction" with the help of pastors and "church leaders."