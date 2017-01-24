Find out more →

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

UALR joins LRU in dead acronyms file

Posted By on Tue, Jan 24, 2017 at 11:04 AM

ua-little-rock-v-rgb-1-204x228.jpg
Chancellor Andrew Rogerson has announced to staff that UALR will be known henceforth as UA Little Rock.

In an email dated Jan. 23 to campus employees, Rogerson wrote, "While our official name remains the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, UA Little Rock represents one of our institution’s greatest strengths, our location in Arkansas’s capital city. This new name also corresponds with our Athletic Department’s name change a year ago to Little Rock Trojans. UA Little Rock also reflects the university’s commitment and long-standing partnership and service to our community — Little Rock and central Arkansas. For out-of-state student and employee recruitment and other initiatives, having a name that represents the location of our university is also an advantage."

Rogerson urged employees to spread the announcement. Along with the name change is a new logo, created by the university.
We will roll out our name change and updated logo in a responsible way that will not create budget concerns. The new logo was created at no cost. The Office of Communications and Marketing is developing the revised graphic identity guidelines now with messaging to support these changes. When complete, the standards will be placed on the university website and shared with you in the coming weeks.

I urge you to continue to use your existing brochures, business cards, promotional items, and other UALR branded items until your supplies are exhausted. When it is time to reorder or produce new materials, please refer to the new graphic standards and consult with the Communications and Marketing staff for help. We will approach other changes, such as signage, in the same responsible manner.
UALR, which is to say UA Little Rock, was known as LRU when it was a private university in the 1950s. The Wikipedia entry on the university has already been updated.

Tags: , , ,

