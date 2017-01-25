1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park
Jack Pearadin and Doug Nelsen found a 1.73-carat diamond after nearly a year of searching the park's field.
Except Philip Axelroth, each Plaintiff admits that he or she “still faces” unpaid costs, fines, and fees and the “likelihood that [he or she] will be incarcerated again in the future.”Additionally, Plaintiffs do not dispute Defendants’ assertion that “each Plaintiff is a defendant in a criminal proceeding now pending before the Sherwood District Court . . . .” The Younger abstention doctrine requires a federal district court to “abstain from exercising jurisdiction when (1) there is an ongoing state proceeding, (2) which implicates important state interests, and (3) there is an adequate opportunity to raise any relevant federal questions in the state proceeding.
[T]he recommendations of the magistrate do not touch the merits of our clients' claims and instead are based on procedural/jurisdictional matters. We are heartened that the magistrate judge denied all the defendants' arguments except for this narrow issue. We believe the federal courts can and should exercise their power to review governmental practices such as these to ensure they are consistent with the Constitution. The arguments put forth by the defendants in the case seek to insulate government actions from review. We will continue to fight for the rights of our clients and others subject to abusive debtors' prison practices.You can read Volpe's recommendation in the case here: SHERWOOD_MAGISTRATE.pdf
