Greenpeace scales crane in D.C., places "Resist" banner on it

Inauguration day arrives. Don't worry. Be happy. Ready for Trump. No tanks in inaugural parade, but you can join Paula Jones in the celebration by buying a Trump coin from a Russian mint.

Resolution to designate Arkansaurus Fridayi official state dinosaur passes House DINO TIME.

Walmart lays off around 1,000 administrative employees Talk Business reports that Walmart stores, mostly in the Bentonville area, laid off around 1,000 workers on Friday in human resources, information systems division, replenishment, and financial services. The economic hit to northwest Arkansas could be significant.

House committee advances higher ed funding shift An Arkansas House committee has approved Governor Hutchinson's plan to alter the funding formula for higher education. The House Education Committee advanced a bill by Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) on Tuesday that would send state dollars to public colleges and universities based on performance. The state now awards colleges and universities money mostly based on enrollment.

Committee passes bill to redefine "stillbirth" and require reporting miscarriages at 12 weeks The House Public Health committee today passed a bill sponsored by Rep. David Meeks, which would redefine "stillbirth" as the unintended death of a fetus any time after 12 weeks (current state law uses the medical definition, 20 weeks). The bill would require that miscarriages that happened at 12 weeks gestation or more be reported to the division of Vital Records within five days after the event. Under current law, such fetal deaths must be reported when the fetus weighs more than 350 grams, or at 20 weeks if the weight is unknown. (The reporting requirement falls on medical providers, not on women who miscarry.)

House Bill would require training, permit for open carry of handguns A bill filed Tuesday by Helena Democratic Rep. Chris Richey would expand the current rules and licensing requirements covering concealed handgun carry to "open carry" of handguns carried in plain sight. If passed, the bill would require those wishing to "open carry" a handgun to obtain the same permit currently required for concealed carry.

What's next for Hillary Clinton? Politico's Gabriel Debenedetti, filing from Little Rock, reports on the future plans of Hillary Clinton in the wake of her loss in the presidential election