Greenpeace scales crane in D.C., places "Resist" banner on it

You know, Bentonville has a lot going for it. A good museum, an art hotel, great places to eat and, yes, you can now get a drink there.But it has its right-wing magical thinkers, too. The "Word of Life Fellowship" is holding a conference, "Loved2Truth," Jan. 28 in Bentonville to help poor misguided homosexuals who want to get on the "Road to Freedom from Same Sex Attraction" with the help of pastors and "church leaders."
Soup Sunday, the annual jam-packed benefit for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, celebrates its 36th anniversary on Sunday, Jan. 29, with the largest number of soup venders ever (more than 40 restaurants are participating), sides and desserts, and silent and live auctions.
The State Police have issued a minor clarification in what appears to be an effort to soothe an enraged Sen. Jason Rapert, exposed here as overly excited about both a Conway parking lot question from a constituent as well as some inflammatory Internet rhetoric that he's interpreted as a dire threat on his life. State cops took his reports seriously, they say. But in the end, they found nothing actionable.
Talk Business reports that Walmart stores, mostly in the Bentonville area, laid off around 1,000 workers on Friday in human resources, information systems division, replenishment, and financial services. The economic hit to northwest Arkansas could be significant.
An Arkansas House committee has approved Governor Hutchinson's plan to alter the funding formula for higher education. The House Education Committee advanced a bill by Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) on Tuesday that would send state dollars to public colleges and universities based on performance. The state now awards colleges and universities money mostly based on enrollment.
The House Public Health committee today passed a bill sponsored by Rep. David Meeks, which would redefine "stillbirth" as the unintended death of a fetus any time after 12 weeks (current state law uses the medical definition, 20 weeks).
The bill would require that miscarriages that happened at 12 weeks gestation or more be reported to the division of Vital Records within five days after the event. Under current law, such fetal deaths must be reported when the fetus weighs more than 350 grams, or at 20 weeks if the weight is unknown. (The reporting requirement falls on medical providers, not on women who miscarry.)