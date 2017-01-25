Find out more →

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Group opposing campus carry plans "Capitol meet-up" for Tuesday

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 4:39 PM

Rep. Charlie Collins' bill to to force public universities and colleges to allow staff members to carry concealed handguns is likely to bring a crowd to the Capitol on Tuesday, where it's set to run in the House Judiciary committee at 10 a.m.

Arkansans Against Guns On Campus, which describes itself as "a coalition of students, faculty, alumni, mothers, fathers, sisters, and brothers," is planning a "Capitol meet-up," aiming to organize opponents of the bill to attend the committee meeting at 10 a.m. The group is also planning to line the steps leading up the House chamber as lawmakers walk in.

