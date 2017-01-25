Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Arkansas Courts Judicial Discipline petitions Supreme Court to suspend Circuit Court Judge Pearson after arrest for DWI and fleeing

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 6:17 PM

PEARSON: Allegedly fled the law and the law won.
  • PEARSON: Allegedly fled the law and the law won.
The Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission today filed a petition with the Arkansas Supreme Court requesting the suspension of Circuit Court Judge William Pearson, who has served as judge for the fifth judicial district (Pope, Johnson, and Franklin counties) since 2008.

Pearson was arrested last Friday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test, and reckless driving. He was also charged with fleeing from the cops, a felony. He was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint on State Highway 109 near Interstate 40 in Johnson County. Things got a little woolly. From the Commission filing today:

click to enlarge jdcc.png

The Commission voted unanimously that "the pending charges against Pearson adversely affect the judge’s ability to perform his judicial duties." Its petition today requests that the Supreme Court temporarily suspend Pearson, with pay, pending the outcome of any disciplinary determination by the Commission. 

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (6)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (6)

Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

Jack Pearadin and Doug Nelsen found a 1.73-carat diamond after nearly a year of searching the park's field.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation