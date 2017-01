PEARSON: Allegedly fled the law and the law won.

Thetoday filed a petition with therequesting the suspension of, who has served as judge for the fifth judicial district (Pope, Johnson, and Franklin counties) since 2008.Pearson was arrested last Friday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test, and reckless driving. He was also charged with fleeing from the cops, a felony . He was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint on State Highway 109 near Interstate 40 in Johnson County. Things got a little woolly. From the Commission filing today:The Commission voted unanimously that "the pending charges against Pearson adversely affect the judge’s ability to perform his judicial duties." Its petition today requests that the Supreme Court temporarily suspend Pearson, with pay, pending the outcome of any disciplinary determination by the Commission.