Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Mayberry's anti-abortion bill passes Senate committee

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 11:26 AM

  • MAYBERRY: Climbs another step on his path to ban medical procedure.

Rep. Andy Mayberry's bill to ban dilation and evacuation, the safest abortion procedure in the second trimester (used in 95 percent of all second-trimester abortions in the United States), passed in the Senate Public Health Committee today. Sen. Stephanie Flowers was the sole Nay vote.

 The bill, based on National Right to Life Committee legislation, has an exception for life of the mother, but none for rape or incest. After passing in the House on Monday, it's now on to the Senate floor. It will no doubt be passed there, signed by the governor, and then invite lawsuits. This is your Arkansas legislature.

The World Health Organization and the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends dilation and evacuation as the safest abortion procedure for women more than 12 or 13 weeks pregnant. Mayberry refers to the medical procedure as "dismemberment."

