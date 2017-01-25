Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Protest Site plan approved for Satanic Temple monument; public comment, legislative approval hurdles yet to be cleared

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 2:19 PM

click to enlarge Sympathy for the Devil?: Greaves (foreground) with protestors after today's meeting. - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • Sympathy for the Devil?: Greaves (foreground) with protestors after today's meeting.
During a short meeting this morning near the Arkansas State Capitol, a three-member subcommittee of the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission deemed a monument site plan submitted by the Satanic Temple sufficient to move forward to a public comment phase; part of an effort to decide whether the group will be allowed to install a 10-foot bronze representation of the goat-headed pagan god Baphomet on the grounds of the Arkansas State Capitol. A group of around 30 Catholic protesters held signs and prayed outside the building where the meeting was held.

The move to place the Baphomet statue on the Capitol grounds is a centerpiece of the Satanic Temple's effort to get the state legislature to reconsider the placement of a Ten Commandments monument at the rear of the Capitol. The Ten Commandments monument, which ACLU-Arkansas and others have called a clear violation of the Constitutional separation of church and state, has already been approved by the legislature and the same subcommittee who decided on the Satanic Temple's site plan today.

Today's meeting was very to the point, with Satanic Temple spokesman Lucien Greaves answering brief questions from the subcommittee, sometimes referring to the rolled set of architectural plans he had brought with him. The plans, which were requested by the committee at the last meeting in Little Rock about the Baphomet statue, depict a 6' by 6' concrete pad.

After the three-member subcommittee unanimously approved the site plan, Chief Deputy
click to enlarge The statue of Baphomet, which has already been cast in bronze
  • The statue of Baphomet, which has already been cast in bronze
 Secretary of State Kelly Boyd told Greaves that a public comment meeting would be held at a date to be announced later, though Boyd said the meeting wouldn't be until after the end of the current legislative session. Boyd then reminded Greaves that in order for the Baphomet statue to actually be installed on the grounds, it — like other monuments installed on the grounds in recent years — would need to be approved by the Arkansas State Legislature. Boyd noted that if Greaves doesn't get the Baphomet statue approved this session, it will be two years before the Satanic Temple will get another chance. The Ten Commandments monument already has Legislative approval. A sometimes contentious public comment meeting on the Ten Commandments monument was held on Dec. 14.

"One of the requirements in the existing law," Boyd said, "is that you have to have legislative approval of this before we can move forward. We're in a legislative session right now. We won't be again for two years. We can't do it in the fiscal session. With the threshold to have that bill discussed, I would recommend to you that you give consideration to trying to find you a [legislative] sponsor."

After the meeting, Greaves took brief questions from the press. He said the Baphomet statue is a symbol of religious pluralism, and that if the symbol of one religion is going to be displayed on state property, then all religions must have the opportunity to be displayed as well.

"The government needs to remain neutral in its viewpoint," he said. "They can't impose one religious belief over another [or] advertise one tribal affiliation over another. It's not the place of the government to dictate what is and is not appropriate religious expression."

Asked whether he believes the Satanic Temple will be able to find a sponsor for the required legislation to get their monument installed, Greaves said: "We can try. That will be difficult. But ultimately I feel that if our monument gets turned down and the Ten Commandments Monument goes up, the Ten Commandments Monument will almost certainly come down because it will be deemed illegal."

"When it comes down, in spite of being privately donated," Greaves continued, "it will come down at the taxpayers' expense. I would hope the people of Arkansas, whatever their religious affiliation, would start questioning whether they really want their government officials fighting these types of futile, anti-Constitutional battles just to advertise their religious belief system when there's certainly other items of the public good to be addressed."

click to enlarge baphomet_statue.jpg


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

  • Millions march in massive show of resistance to Trump

    January 22, 2017
    by David Ramsey
    The Women's Marches yesterday were massive, one of the largest protests in the nation's history. /more/

  • Capitol View: Rapert and I

    December 18, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    Sen. Jason Rapert and I discuss Ten Commandments and more in the Happy Holiday edition of Capitol View, KARK's Sunday political show /more/

  • Actor George Takei takes on Trump

    November 29, 2016
    by David Koon
    Actor George Takei, whose family was incarcerated in a Japanese internment camp in Rohwer, Ark. (Desha County) during World War II, took to Twitter today in response to Donald Trump's earlier Tweet in which the president-elect  said those who burn the American flag should "perhaps" lose their citizenship or be jailed. No matter what side of the fence you're on, Takei's 27 little words should ring in the heart of every patriotic American who cares about the First Amendment. /more/

  • Court rules against a Ten Commandments monument

    November 11, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday upheld a lower court ruling that a Ten Commandments monument built with private donations and erected outside the Bloomfield, N.M. City Hall was a constitutional violation. /more/

  • Location selected for 10 Commandments monument on Capitol grounds, Baphomet monument still undecided

    October 12, 2016
    by David Koon
    A meeting of a subcommittee of the Arkansas State Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission was held today, with the three-member group asking questions about materials and construction of the 10 Commandments Monument and the Baphomet statue proposed by The Satanic Temple. A proposed site was selected for the 10 Commandments Monument, but an official with the Church of Satan, after being told their monument couldn't be placed directly beside the 10 Commandments monument as they had requested in their proposal, will be allowed to select their preferred site at a later date. /more/

  • Satanic Temple announces temporary home for Baphomet

    September 14, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    The Satanic Temple has purchased a former funeral home in Salem, Mass.for an international headquarters and says it "will also house the seven-and-a-half foot tall bronze statue of Baphomet until an offer to donate the statue for presentation on Arkansas State Capitol grounds alongside the Ten Commandments is accepted." /more/

  • Fourth Capitol monument proposed for committee consideration, with Update

    September 13, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    The Arkansas Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission, under the leadership of Secretary of State Mark Martin, met briefly today on what are now four proposals for new additions to Capitol grounds monuments. /more/

  • Vox pop: Mixed response to Capitol monument proposals

    September 12, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    AP reports on feedback the secretary of state's office is receiving via a hotline on proposals to put monuments on the Capitol grounds — specifically a legislatively authorized 10 Commandments monument or the Satanic Temple's idea for a statue of Baphomet. /more/

  • Another Capitol monument proposal from Saline Atheist and Skeptic Society

    September 7, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    Another group has emerged with an idea for a Capitol monument to join the forum that would be created if Secretary of State Mark Martin forges ahead with placement of the legislatively approved Ten Commandments monument. A society of "atheists and skeptics" proposes a brick "Wall of Separation." /more/

  • Satanic Temple: Make Rapert pay for Ten Commandments monument

    August 28, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    A petition drive has begun to encourage a demand that Sen. Jason Rapert pay for the legal fees in defending his Ten Commandments monument proposed for the state Capitol grounds. It's more work by the Satanic Temple, which has fought church-state entanglement around the country. /more/
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by David Koon

  • House Bill would require training, permit for open carry of handguns

    A bill filed Tuesday by Helena Democratic Rep. Chris Richey would expand the current rules and licensing requirements covering concealed handgun carry to "open carry" of handguns carried in plain sight. If passed, the bill would require those wishing to "open carry" a handgun to obtain the same permit currently required for concealed carry.
    • by David Koon
    • Jan 25, 2017

  • LRPD: Robbery suspect dead after victim wrestles away gun

    Little Rock Police say a robbery suspect died early this morning after one of the victims he allegedly tried to rob during a bank deposit wrestled away his handgun and shot him with it.
    • by David Koon
    • Jan 24, 2017

  • D.C. 'vandalism' of bus carrying Sylvan Hills students looks a lot different from outside

    A story is quickly going viral about what's being variously described as "vandalism" or an "attack" by protesters on a large tour bus carrying high school students — including four from Sylvan Hills High —  in Washington D.C. following Saturday's Women's March on Washington.  There's two sides to every coin, however, and videos shot from outside the bus show the driver motoring up to the protest, pausing briefly, and then forcing the bus through the crowd before speeding away.
    • by David Koon
    • Jan 23, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Arkansas conservatives react to same-sex marriage decision

    Jason Rapert, Mike Huckabee, the Meeks bros, Jerry Cox — beyond these extremists, it's hard to find statements from other Arkansas conservatives. That tell you something?
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Jun 26, 2015

  • Lawyers plead for mercy in Fort Smith forum shopping case

    Twelve of the lawyers facing punishment by federal Judge P.K. Holmes in Fort Smith for moving a class action case against an insurance company out of his court to a state court where it was speedily settled have filed their argument against sanctions.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jun 16, 2016

  • In defense of Planned Parenthood and abortion rights

    An op-ed in today's New York Time by Katha Pollitt says what I've been struggling to say about the reaction to the attack on women's reproductive rights launched by means of the undercover videos made by anti-abortion activists.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Aug 5, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

Jack Pearadin and Doug Nelsen found a 1.73-carat diamond after nearly a year of searching the park's field.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation