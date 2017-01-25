The Wednesday line

Most Shared Inauguration day arrives. Don't worry. Be happy. Ready for Trump. No tanks in inaugural parade, but you can join Paula Jones in the celebration by buying a Trump coin from a Russian mint.

Resolution to designate Arkansaurus Fridayi official state dinosaur passes House DINO TIME.

Walmart lays off around 1,000 administrative employees Talk Business reports that Walmart stores, mostly in the Bentonville area, laid off around 1,000 workers on Friday in human resources, information systems division, replenishment, and financial services. The economic hit to northwest Arkansas could be significant.

Site plan approved for Satanic Temple monument; public comment, legislative approval hurdles yet to be cleared During a short meeting this morning near the Arkansas State Capitol, a three-member subcommittee of the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission deemed a monument site plan submitted by the Satanic Temple sufficient to move forward to a public comment phase; part of an effort to decide whether the group will be allowed to install a large statue of the goat-headed pagan god Baphomet on the grounds of the Arkansas State Capitol.

Rapert seeks to derail medical marijuana amendment, floats ban on smoking marijuana Bluff, bluff, give.

Federal magistrate recommends Sherwood hot check court lawsuit be dismissed United States Magistrate Judge Joe J. Volpe issued a recommendation today that the federal civil rights case over Sherwood's hot check court, which plaintiffs had decried as an unconstitutional "debtor's prison" that kept defendants on a hamster wheel of debt and incarceration for decades, be dismissed without prejudice.

State Treasurer staffer resigns after offensive comments Treasurer Dennis Milligan today announced he has accepted the resignation of Hunter Hatcher, an Outreach Coordinator for the Treasurer's office. Hatcher publicly stated on social media that because Donald Trump was taking office, "Gay jokes are back on ya bunch of homos," and also made derogatory comments (in the form of lame jokes) regarding the role of women.

State AG: Legislature must enact Medical Marijuana Amendment, federal prosecution of lawmakers unlikely Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge yesterday released an opinion stating that state lawmakers are indeed obligated to follow the terms of the medical marijuana amendment, a change to the state constitution approved by voters last November. Asked whether enacting the amendment would violate the laws of the United States, she declined to opine on federal law but stated that federal prosecution for setting up the marijuana regulatory system was unlikely in practice.