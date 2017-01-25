Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Voter ID bill passes out of House committee

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 11:56 AM

click to enlarge REP. MARK LOWERY: Resurrecting voter ID. - BRIAN CHILSON
  • BRIAN CHILSON
  • REP. MARK LOWERY: Resurrecting voter ID.

House Bill 1047, the legislation by Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) to reinstate a voter ID requirement in Arkansas, passed out of the House State Agencies committee this morning on a voice vote.

There were at least two dissenting No votes, from Rep. Warwick Sabin of Little Rock and Rep Ken Ferguson of Pine Bluff, both Democrats.

After testimony from two members of the public (one for the bill, one against),the committee shut down public comment on the measure early and called for immediate consideration.

I'll have more details from the committee soon.

Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of Mark Lowery, voter ID

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Benjamin Hardy

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

Jack Pearadin and Doug Nelsen found a 1.73-carat diamond after nearly a year of searching the park's field.

Most Viewed

  • House committee advances higher ed funding shift

    An Arkansas House committee has approved Governor Hutchinson's plan to alter the funding formula for higher education. The House Education Committee advanced a bill by Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) on Tuesday that would send state dollars to public colleges and universities based on performance. The state now awards colleges and universities money mostly based on enrollment.

  • Arkansas Republicans may not be happy with Trump's infrastructure priorities

    Clean Line project bitterly opposed by Arkansas Republicans is on Trump's to-do list.

  • Committee passes bill to redefine "stillbirth" and require reporting miscarriages at 12 weeks

    The House Public Health committee today passed a bill sponsored by Rep. David Meeks, which would redefine "stillbirth" as the unintended death of a fetus any time after 12 weeks (current state law uses the medical definition, 20 weeks).  The bill would require that miscarriages that happened at 12 weeks gestation or more be reported to the division of Vital Records within five days after the event. Under current law, such fetal deaths must be reported when the fetus weighs more than 350 grams, or at 20 weeks if the weight is unknown. (The reporting requirement falls on medical providers, not on women who miscarry.)

  • What's next for Hillary Clinton?

    Politico's Gabriel Debenedetti, filing from Little Rock, reports on the future plans of Hillary Clinton in the wake of her loss in the presidential election

  • LRPD: Robbery suspect dead after victim wrestles away gun

    Little Rock Police say a robbery suspect died early this morning after one of the victims he allegedly tried to rob during a bank deposit wrestled away his handgun and shot him with it.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation