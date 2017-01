Voter ID bill passes out of House committee

click to enlarge BRIAN CHILSON

REP. MARK LOWERY: Resurrecting voter ID.

House Bill 1047, the legislation by Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) to reinstate a voter ID requirement in Arkansas , passed out of the House State Agencies committee this morning on a voice vote.There were at least two dissenting No votes, from Rep. Warwick Sabin of Little Rock and Rep Ken Ferguson of Pine Bluff, both Democrats.After testimony from two members of the public (one for the bill, one against),the committee shut down public comment on the measure early and called for immediate consideration.I'll have more details from the committee soon.