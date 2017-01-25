Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Workers protest at state Capitol

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 12:32 PM

click to enlarge protest_at_capitol.jpg

Photographer Brian Chilson passes this along: Magaly Licolli (right) and other members of the Northwest Arkansas Workers Justice Center are protesting on the steps of the Capitol for better working conditions at poultry plants and to "stop wage theft." Licolli said that "due to pressure from the poultry industry, no one wants to sponsor a bill for us."

This is the NWA Workers Justice Center report on the conditions of poultry workers.

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leslie Newell Peacock

Readers also liked…

  • The power down open line and video roundup

    Over to you.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Jun 19, 2015

  • AHTD asks Metroplan to lift six-lane freeway cap

    The board of directors of Metroplan has informed the state highway department that it cannot act on the highway department's June 17 request to lift its six-lane freeway cap at the board's June 29 meeting. Consideration of the request should take four months, Jacksonville Mayor Gary Fletcher wrote June 22 to highway department Director Scott Bennett.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Jun 23, 2016

  • Arkansas conservatives react to same-sex marriage decision

    Jason Rapert, Mike Huckabee, the Meeks bros, Jerry Cox — beyond these extremists, it's hard to find statements from other Arkansas conservatives. That tell you something?
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Jun 26, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

Jack Pearadin and Doug Nelsen found a 1.73-carat diamond after nearly a year of searching the park's field.

Most Viewed

  • Arkansas Republicans may not be happy with Trump's infrastructure priorities

    Clean Line project bitterly opposed by Arkansas Republicans is on Trump's to-do list.

  • House committee advances higher ed funding shift

    An Arkansas House committee has approved Governor Hutchinson's plan to alter the funding formula for higher education. The House Education Committee advanced a bill by Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) on Tuesday that would send state dollars to public colleges and universities based on performance. The state now awards colleges and universities money mostly based on enrollment.

  • Committee passes bill to redefine "stillbirth" and require reporting miscarriages at 12 weeks

    The House Public Health committee today passed a bill sponsored by Rep. David Meeks, which would redefine "stillbirth" as the unintended death of a fetus any time after 12 weeks (current state law uses the medical definition, 20 weeks).  The bill would require that miscarriages that happened at 12 weeks gestation or more be reported to the division of Vital Records within five days after the event. Under current law, such fetal deaths must be reported when the fetus weighs more than 350 grams, or at 20 weeks if the weight is unknown. (The reporting requirement falls on medical providers, not on women who miscarry.)

  • House Bill would require training, permit for open carry of handguns

    A bill filed Tuesday by Helena Democratic Rep. Chris Richey would expand the current rules and licensing requirements covering concealed handgun carry to "open carry" of handguns carried in plain sight. If passed, the bill would require those wishing to "open carry" a handgun to obtain the same permit currently required for concealed carry.

  • What's next for Hillary Clinton?

    Politico's Gabriel Debenedetti, filing from Little Rock, reports on the future plans of Hillary Clinton in the wake of her loss in the presidential election

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation