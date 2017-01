Board of Health approves medical marijuana draft rules

The Arkansas State Board of Health this morning approved draft rules governing medical marijuana registration, testing and labeling. The stateprepared the draft rules and will enforce them once they are approved.First, though, the rules must go through the normal administrative process: a 30 day public comment period culminating in a public hearing, followed by legislative review (first in the Public Health committee, then the Rules subcommittee).The Health Department is one of three bodies tasked with rule-making authority over medical marijuana. The newly created Medical Marijuana Commission is creating rules for licensing dispensaries and cultivation facilities. The Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is working on rules for regulating those businesses.I'll update this post later in the day with details from the meeting and a copy of the draft rules.