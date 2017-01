PEARSON: Allegedly born to run.

Thetoday issued a temporary suspension, with pay, for, who has served as judge for the 5th judicial district (Pope, Johnson, and Franklin counties) since 2008.The Court granted a petition for the suspension filed yesterday by thePearson was arrested last Friday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test, and reckless driving. He was also charged with fleeing from the police, a felony. He was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint on State Highway 109 near Interstate 40 in Johnson County but refused to stop and evaded the police in his vehicle for 1.5 miles. Once stopped, he once again tried to re-enter the highway. The cops had to box him in.The suspension will be in place until the commission determines disciplinary action.