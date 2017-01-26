Most Shared Too late Now that the horses have left the barn, trotted out the front gate and are galloping headlong down the county road, editors at the New York Times have taken to public bickering about who left the stalls unlatched.

Walmart lays off around 1,000 administrative employees Talk Business reports that Walmart stores, mostly in the Bentonville area, laid off around 1,000 workers on Friday in human resources, information systems division, replenishment, and financial services. The economic hit to northwest Arkansas could be significant.

Voter ID bill passes out of House committee House Bill 1047, the legislation by Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) to reinstate a voter ID requirement in Arkansas, passed out of the House State Agencies committee this morning on a voice vote.

Earned-income tax credit plan fails in House Rep. Warwick Sabin's bill to enact an earned-income tax aimed at low-income workers in the state was rejected today in the House. The measure failed 66-28 on a mostly party-line vote, although a scattering of Republicans backed it.

Lawmakers pass governor's tax cut Governor Hutchinson's $50 million tax cut proposal for low-income earners passed in the Senate and the House yesterday.

Most Viewed Tax break for retired military sails through House committee The House Revenue and Tax committee this morning approved a bill to create a tax exemption for veterans' retirement pay. Rep. Michael John Gray noted that the bill also included an unrelated giveaway to the soda industry, paid for with tax hikes on unemployment benefits and digital downloads.

Medical marijuana rules approved by Board of Health would limit program to Arkansas residents The Arkansas State Board of Health this morning approved draft rules governing medical marijuana registration, testing and labeling. The board also asked the legislature to restrict a qualifying patient's ability to give marijuana to another qualifying patient.