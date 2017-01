click to enlarge Brian Chilson

SPONSORED ANTI-ABORTION BILL: Rep. Andy Mayberry

The Republican-controlled state Senate voted 25-6 to ban dilation and evacuation, the safest abortion procedure in the second trimester (used in 95 percent of all second-trimester abortions in the United States), AP reports The measure now goes to Governor Hutchinson, who has said he will sign it into law.And then come the court challenges.