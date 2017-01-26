Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Arkansas Politics Legislature approves anti-abortion measure

Posted By on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 12:13 PM

click to enlarge SPONSORED ANTI-ABORTION BILL: - Rep. Andy Mayberry - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • SPONSORED ANTI-ABORTION BILL: Rep. Andy Mayberry

The Republican-controlled state Senate voted 25-6 to ban dilation and evacuation, the safest abortion procedure in the second trimester (used in 95 percent of all second-trimester abortions in the United States), AP reports.

The measure now goes to Governor Hutchinson, who has said he will sign it into law.

And then come the court challenges.

