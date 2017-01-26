Find out more →

Thursday, January 26, 2017

New tenant at Tech Park: Ritter Communications

Posted By on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 10:10 AM

LR Tech Park, to open in March.
  LR Tech Park, to open in March.

Ritter Communications, a technology company based in Jonesboro, has signed a five-year lease for 1,328 square feet on the fifth floor of the Little Rock Technology Park, becoming the largest tenant to date in the Tech Park's first building at 417 Main St.

The Tech Park is scheduled to open in March. Ritter, which offers advanced internet, phone and television services, was founded in 1906 in Marked Tree as E. Ritter Telephone Co. It remains a family business.

The park previously announced its first tenants, seven small startups and two individuals. The startups are leasing month-to-month, so the Ritter deal is significant to the park's revenue flow. The park also announced that Blue Sail Coffee will open on the first floor.

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

