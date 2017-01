Rumor mill: French Hill to Treasury?

Soiree

HILL: In line for powerful gig at Treasury?

A little birdie in D.C. tells us that rumors are floating among Republican lobbyists thatis going to be tapped byfor Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, the number two slot and typically a powerful role.The confirmation vote for former Goldman Sachs partner and hedge fund manager Steve Mnuchin, the nominee for Treasury Secretary, will likely take place next month.Prior to running for Congress, Hill was the founder and CEO of Delta Trust and Banking Corporation in Little Rock, which merged with Simmons First Bank in 2014. During the George H.W. Bush administration, Hill did a stint at Treasury as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Corporate Finance and also served as executive secretary to the President's Economic Policy Council.Hill has also been rumored to be in the running for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board I've asked Hill's press office for comment and will update if I hear back.