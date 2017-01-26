Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Tax break for retired military sails through House committee

Posted By on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 2:23 PM

click to enlarge GRIFFIN: Stump-speech state of mind.
  • GRIFFIN: Stump-speech state of mind.

The House Revenue and Tax committee this morning approved a bill to create a tax exemption for military retirement pay. The exemption would also apply to surviving spouses.

The $13 million tax cut is paid for by removing exemptions on unemployment compensation, a tax on digital downloads, and increasing the sales tax on candy and soft drinks. The digital download tax was added this week in place of the removal of a sales tax exemption on mobile homes, which proved politically untenable.

It must be noted that the tax hikes on unemployment compensation and digital downloads weren't actually necessary to pay for the military retirement pay exemption. Those were included as pay-fors for an unrelated tax cut included in the bill's package: a $6.3 million giveaway to the soft drink industry via a reduction in the wholesale-level tax on soft drink syrup. (See more on this below.)

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin spoke for the bill. His ten-minute yarn sounded like a stump speech for his future run for governor. "Our tax code's a mess from top to bottom," he said. Griffing said that he would like to scrap the entire code and start over. After his speech, he took questions and said that, regarding the pay-fors, "I'm not the governor...most people know that I might do things a little differently."

Rep. Kim Hendren supported the bill but raised the concern that college students and their families would end up being hit by the digital tax when they purchase books and supplies online. He complained that lobbyists for the manufactured housing industry had shifted the burden onto them. Hendren also noted that the legislature had rejected Rep. Warwick Sabin's earned-income tax credit bill, which would have been $10 million cheaper than the low-income tax cut it passed instead.

Rep. Michael John Gray raised a crucial point, noting that the bill has been larded up with another tax cut that has nothing to do with military retirement benefits. Gray asked why the bill also included a $6 million tax cut for the soft drink industry. That tax cut, Gray said, was "riding the coattails" of the more clearly popular and consensus idea of a tax cut for military retirement benefits. No one had a good answer.

Gray noted — a point confirmed by the Department of Finance and Administration — that the tax burden on soft drinks was being shifted onto consumers, while relief was provided for corporate interests in the soft drink industry.

He also noted — again confirmed by DFA — that the some of the pay-fors (tax increases!) really had nothing to do with the cost of the military retirement tax break. The soda and candy tax would pay for that on its own. The additional imposition of new taxes on unemployment benefits and digital downloads, Gray noted, is simply to pay for the giveaway to the soft drink industry.

The bill passed unanimously by a voice vote and will be on to the full House.
Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (3)
Email

Comments (3)

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

Readers also liked…

  • Monticello preparing for KKK rally

    Drew County authorities are taking precautions, but also watching their words, about apparent plans for a Ku Klux Klan meeting Saturday.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jul 22, 2015

  • Lawsuit filed over settlement in forum-shopping class action case

    The lawyers facing disciplinary action by federal Judge P.K. Holmes in Fort Smith over their settlement of a class action lawsuit against the USAA insurance company have a new legal headache.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jun 21, 2016

  • Matt Campbell files ethics complaint against Dennis Milligan

    Little Rock attorney and blogger Matt Campbell, whose knack for deep research brought down Mark Darr, Mike Maggio and Dexter Suggs, now has his sights trained on another worthy target. Today, he filed a 113-page ethics complaint against state Treasurer Dennis Milligan that includes 14 separate allegations.
    • by Benjamin Hardy and Lindsey Millar
    • Aug 20, 2015

Most Shared

  • Resolution to designate Arkansaurus Fridayi official state dinosaur passes House

    DINO TIME.

  • Walmart lays off around 1,000 administrative employees

    Talk Business reports that Walmart stores, mostly in the Bentonville area, laid off around 1,000 workers on Friday in human resources, information systems division, replenishment, and financial services. The economic hit to northwest Arkansas could be significant.

  • Voter ID bill passes out of House committee

    House Bill 1047, the legislation by Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) to reinstate a voter ID requirement in Arkansas, passed out of the House State Agencies committee this morning on a voice vote.

  • Too late

    Now that the horses have left the barn, trotted out the front gate and are galloping headlong down the county road, editors at the New York Times have taken to public bickering about who left the stalls unlatched.

  • Earned-income tax credit plan fails in House

    Rep. Warwick Sabin's bill to enact an earned-income tax aimed at low-income workers in the state was rejected today in the House. The measure failed 66-28 on a mostly party-line vote, although a scattering of Republicans backed it.

Visit Arkansas

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation