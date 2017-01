The Thursday line

Most Shared Resolution to designate Arkansaurus Fridayi official state dinosaur passes House DINO TIME.

Walmart lays off around 1,000 administrative employees Talk Business reports that Walmart stores, mostly in the Bentonville area, laid off around 1,000 workers on Friday in human resources, information systems division, replenishment, and financial services. The economic hit to northwest Arkansas could be significant.

Voter ID bill passes out of House committee House Bill 1047, the legislation by Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) to reinstate a voter ID requirement in Arkansas, passed out of the House State Agencies committee this morning on a voice vote.

Too late Now that the horses have left the barn, trotted out the front gate and are galloping headlong down the county road, editors at the New York Times have taken to public bickering about who left the stalls unlatched.

Earned-income tax credit plan fails in House Rep. Warwick Sabin's bill to enact an earned-income tax aimed at low-income workers in the state was rejected today in the House. The measure failed 66-28 on a mostly party-line vote, although a scattering of Republicans backed it.

Most Viewed School choice bill draws criticism from superintendents, governor A bill that would establish education savings accounts in Arkansas is breaking new ground in school choice legislation, according to its sponsor. But critics — including the state’s influential school superintendent association — say it could pose major fiscal problems for Arkansas if passed in its current form.

Trump's approval ratings tanking A Quinnipiac University poll conducted over the first five days of Donald Trump's presidency found that just 36 approve of the job he is doing, while 44 percent disapprove.

Up in smoke? Governor open to plot to circumvent medical marijuana amendment Nanny state Republicans target medical marijuana patients.

Tax break for retired military sails through House committee The House Revenue and Tax committee this morning approved a bill to create a tax exemption for veterans' retirement pay. Rep. Michael John Gray noted that the bill also included an unrelated giveaway to the soda industry, paid for with tax hikes on unemployment benefits and digital downloads.

Trump's pipeline promise Do you know who said this?"I also think that if the Keystone XL pipeline is built, it should be built with American steel from our American producers."