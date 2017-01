Trump's inhumane plans on immigration and refugees

click to enlarge TRUMP: Making America un-American again.

They wouldn't ban all Muslim immigration to the US, breaking a Trump promise from early in his campaign, but they would temporarily ban entries from seven majority-Muslim countries and bar all refugees from coming to the US for several months. They would make it harder for immigrants to come to the US to work, make it easier to deport them if they use public services, and put an end to the Obama administration program that protected young "DREAMer" immigrants from deportation.



In all, the combined documents would represent one of the harshest crackdowns on immigrants — both those here and those who want to come here — in memory.

Widows and orphans are not threats to our national security. Muslim Iraqi interpreters put their lives at risk and have saved the lives of innumerable American service members. They have proven their loyalty. The true threat to our national security is surrendering the American values we stand for on the world stage and allowing ISIS to recruit more supporters through the false narrative that America is at war with Islam.

Via Poltico , here's Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley, who called the Trump proposal a "smokescreen for religious discrimination":

You can read the leaked documents over at Vox but there's been no official actions on the above from the White House. Trump has, however, signed an executive order purporting to "build the wall" and, more substantively for now, to authorize more arrests, detentions, and deportatins at the border.