Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Trump's pipeline promise

Posted By on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 2:25 PM

click to enlarge Welspun pipe, Arkansas made.
  • Welspun pipe, Arkansas made.

Do you know who said this?

"I also think that if the Keystone XL pipeline is built, it should be built with American steel from our American producers."

Was it Donald Trump, madman-in-chief? No. It was Democratic Sen. Al Franken, in 2015. He proposed that in an amendment to a bill proposed by Republicans to allow Congress to circumvent permitting process for the pipeline.

So the Republicans said, right on! Right? Wrong. The Guardian explains:

Republicans unanimously blocked the amendment from consideration. Trump’s own commerce secretary nominee, Wilbur Ross, bought down-and-out American steel companies Bethlehem Steel, LTV and Acme Steel in the early 2000s and revived them under the name International Steel. In 2005, Ross sold those companies to Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, one of the pipeline’s major suppliers.

Trump, however, told Republicans today that “From now on we’re going to start making pipeline in the United States. If we build it in the United States, build the pipelines, we want to build the pipe. It’s going to put a lot of workers, a lot of steelworkers back to work. OK. We will build our own pipeline, we will build our own pipes. That’s what it has to do with. Like we used to in the old days.”

Wait a minute. Lots of the pipe has already been fabricated, and if you live in Little Rock, you can see it, out at the Welspun plant. In fact, in 2012, TransCanada announced that 75 percent of the pipe would be made in North America: half of it in Little Rock, at Welspun, and another 24 percent in Saskatchewan. India's Welspun would supply 10 percent; Italy's ILVA 16 percent.

Canadian pipe, like Welspun's here, for the Keystone XL was manufactured several years ago and has been waiting for installation. Maybe there's more pipe to be made. Maybe it will be made in the U.S.A. "like the old days."

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leslie Newell Peacock

  • New tenant at Tech Park: Ritter Communications

    Ritter Communications, a technology company based in Jonesboro, has signed a five-year lease for 1,328 square feet on the fifth floor of the Little Rock Technology Park, becoming the largest tenant to date in the Tech Park's first building at 417 Main St.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Jan 26, 2017

  • Art for social change: Amplify it

    The Amplifier Foundation calls itself an "art machine for social change." It was created to fund a collaboration between artists and communities to create expressions — and amplify them — of democratic desires, or our better angels, as Abraham Lincoln once said. You saw the posters by the Obama "Hope" artist Shepard Fairey everywhere during the women's marches that just took place around the globe; a Kickstarter campaign allowed the foundation to buy full-page ads of the We the People campaign posters in the New York Times, the Washington Post and USA Today.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Jan 25, 2017

  • Workers protest at state Capitol

    The Northwest Arkansas Workers Justice Center is protesting working conditions in the poultry industry; a spokesman says no legislators will help because of pressure from the industry.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Jan 25, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Resolution to designate Arkansaurus Fridayi official state dinosaur passes House

    DINO TIME.

  • Walmart lays off around 1,000 administrative employees

    Talk Business reports that Walmart stores, mostly in the Bentonville area, laid off around 1,000 workers on Friday in human resources, information systems division, replenishment, and financial services. The economic hit to northwest Arkansas could be significant.

  • Voter ID bill passes out of House committee

    House Bill 1047, the legislation by Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) to reinstate a voter ID requirement in Arkansas, passed out of the House State Agencies committee this morning on a voice vote.

  • Too late

    Now that the horses have left the barn, trotted out the front gate and are galloping headlong down the county road, editors at the New York Times have taken to public bickering about who left the stalls unlatched.

  • Earned-income tax credit plan fails in House

    Rep. Warwick Sabin's bill to enact an earned-income tax aimed at low-income workers in the state was rejected today in the House. The measure failed 66-28 on a mostly party-line vote, although a scattering of Republicans backed it.

Visit Arkansas

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation