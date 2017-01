Governor signs bill to reduce developmental disability waitlist

Hundreds of Arkansas families who have been waiting years for state assistance in caring forwill soon be able to access those services, thanks to a bill signed into law by Governor Hutchinson this morning.HB 1033 will use a portion of Arkansas'sproceeds to expand the Alternative Community Services Waiver Program, which provides home- and community-based services to individuals with developmental disabilities. Around 3,000 families are on the waiting list to receive waiver services. In September , when the governor announced his intention to use tobacco settlement funds to reduce the waitlist, he estimated the list would be reduced by 500 to 900 people.In March 2016, the governor pledged to cut the waiting list in half within three years. This bill make substantial progress on that promise.