Arkansas Blog

Friday, January 27, 2017

Little Rock School District millage vote to be postponed

Posted By on Fri, Jan 27, 2017 at 11:44 AM

click to enlarge A MILLAGE DEFERRED: LRSD Superintendent Mike Poore (file photo). - BRIAN CHILSON
  • BRIAN CHILSON
  • A MILLAGE DEFERRED: LRSD Superintendent Mike Poore (file photo).

Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore announced this morning that the LRSD is delaying the millage election that it had scheduled for March 14.

No new election date was announced, although Poore emphasized in a statement that the postponement is temporary.

Here's the statement from the district. This post will be updated later today.

LRSD Postpones Request for Election to Extend Debt

The Little Rock School District (LRSD) announced today that it would be postponing a proposed election to extend its debt. The election, previously slated for March 14, 2017, would generate approximately $160 million dollars to support facilities needs throughout the District and would extend the debt for one bond issue by 14-years. The postponement of the election will allow the architectural firm responsible for designing the new southwest Little Rock high school time to receive additional input from stakeholders and incorporate plans for greater community access to a playing field and walking track at the campus.

"This is a temporary delay," stressed Superintendent Mike Poore. "The needs of LRSD are real and we must move forward if we are serious about supporting all children in the District with learning environments that have appropriate lighting, heating, cooling, and window renovations, among other improvements."

A 2014 study conducted by Fanning Howey, the firmed hired by LRSD to assess all district buildings and athletic structures, identified more than $300 million in facilities needs. Funds from the extension of the debt would be dedicated to improvements at multiple district sites and for building the southwest high school. The community is reminded that the bond extension requires voter approval, but would not require a new tax, allowing the District to refinance one of its existing bonds.

The land for the new high school was purchased in 2013 and plans announced to design and construct the new campus last January. "The District and the community have the responsibility to build a high school in the southwest," Poore added. "I will continue to push forward to fulfill that promise, but I also want to assure all of our stakeholders that we are equally committed to providing a complete package that will support our entire community."

The District will announce the rescheduled date as soon as it is determined. Please visit lrsd.org for updates. 

© 2017 Arkansas Times
