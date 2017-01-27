The end of line open line

A reader passes along a screenshot of a Facebook post made by State Trooper Todd Harris about the Women's March on Washington. The State Police are reviewing the post to determine if code or conduct were violated.
Tens of thousands of Arkansans have been kicked off of Medicaid for failure to respond to an income verification letter. Many of them are eligible for the program according to the very data that triggered the letter in the first place.
Now that the horses have left the barn, trotted out the front gate and are galloping headlong down the county road, editors at the New York Times have taken to public bickering about who left the stalls unlatched.
Talk Business reports that Walmart stores, mostly in the Bentonville area, laid off around 1,000 workers on Friday in human resources, information systems division, replenishment, and financial services. The economic hit to northwest Arkansas could be significant.
Rep. Warwick Sabin's bill to enact an earned-income tax aimed at low-income workers in the state was rejected today in the House. The measure failed 66-28 on a mostly party-line vote, although a scattering of Republicans backed it.
HB 1033 will use a portion of Arkansas's tobacco settlement proceeds to expand the Alternative Community Services Waiver Program, which provides home- and community-based services to individuals with developmental disabilities.
The Arkansas State Board of Health this morning approved draft rules governing medical marijuana registration, testing and labeling. The board also asked the legislature to restrict a qualifying patient's ability to give marijuana to another qualifying patient.
State Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson (R-Little Rock) has introduced a proposed constitutional amendment that would provide for the appointment of Arkansas Supreme Court justices by the governor, rather than their election.