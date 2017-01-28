Excessive force lawsuit settled

Most Shared Too late Now that the horses have left the barn, trotted out the front gate and are galloping headlong down the county road, editors at the New York Times have taken to public bickering about who left the stalls unlatched.

Walmart lays off around 1,000 administrative employees Talk Business reports that Walmart stores, mostly in the Bentonville area, laid off around 1,000 workers on Friday in human resources, information systems division, replenishment, and financial services. The economic hit to northwest Arkansas could be significant.

Voter ID bill passes out of House committee House Bill 1047, the legislation by Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) to reinstate a voter ID requirement in Arkansas, passed out of the House State Agencies committee this morning on a voice vote.

Earned-income tax credit plan fails in House Rep. Warwick Sabin's bill to enact an earned-income tax aimed at low-income workers in the state was rejected today in the House. The measure failed 66-28 on a mostly party-line vote, although a scattering of Republicans backed it.

Lawmakers pass governor's tax cut Governor Hutchinson's $50 million tax cut proposal for low-income earners passed in the Senate and the House yesterday.

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Governor signs bill to reduce developmental disability waitlist HB 1033 will use a portion of Arkansas's tobacco settlement proceeds to expand the Alternative Community Services Waiver Program, which provides home- and community-based services to individuals with developmental disabilities.

State trooper describes Women's Marchers as 'big ol heifers' on social media A reader passes along a screenshot of a Facebook post made by State Trooper Todd Harris about the Women's March on Washington. The State Police are reviewing the post to determine if code or conduct were violated.