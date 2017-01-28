Find out more →

Saturday, January 28, 2017

Excessive force lawsuit settled

Posted By on Sat, Jan 28, 2017 at 10:00 AM


A man who alleged a Blytheville police officer used excessive force against him has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of Blytheville. James Harris, who filed a federal civil rights lawsuit last year on behalf of Chardrick Mitchell, confirmed the $35,000 settlement to KAIT.

In the video above (around the 2:05 mark), the Blytheville officer uses his Taser on Mitchell as Mitchell is walking away from him. The officer tells Mitchell he's under arrest as he's firing his Taser into Mitc

James Harris, a Blytheville attorney, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Blytheville, the police chief, and a police officer, alleging excessive force by the police against Chardrick Mitchell on July 4.

