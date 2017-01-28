Under Trump, these renowned Fayetteville neurosurgeons would have been banned from coming to the U.S.

There are stories all over the web and TV about the people who are being detained. It's also worth remembering the folks who're already here, but wouldn't have been allowed in under a Trump administration. Hat tip to NWA politico Will Watson, who on Twitter reminded me of Dr. Mahan Ghiassi and Dr. Mayshan Ghiassi of Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville. They're two of about 100 doctors in the U.S. who're trained in minimally invasive endovascular neurosurgery and conventional neurosurgery, according to Arkansas Medical News. They're experts in advanced stroke care. Retired Sen. David Pryor credits them with saving his life. Guess what? They're refugees.
There were numerous reports of students attending American universities who were blocked from returning to the United States from visits abroad. One student said in a Twitter post that he would be unable to study at Yale. Another who attends the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was refused permission to board a plane. A Sudanese graduate student at Stanford University was blocked for hours from entering the country.
Human rights groups reported that legal permanent residents of the United States who hold green cards were being stopped in foreign airports as they sought to return from funerals, vacations or study abroad.
The Ghiassi brothers were born in Iran. The family, members of the Baha’i faith persecuted in the predominantly Muslim country, fled in 1985. They spent a year in a refugee camp in Pakistan before they were sponsored and brought to Nashville, Tenn., when Mahan was 5 and Mayshan was 7. That is where the family continued to live up until the brothers finished medical school, residencies and fellowships at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Their parents relocated with their sons, their wives, and their grandchildren. Mahan has three children, and Mayshan has one with another expected soon. As for their hobbies, right now their off duty world revolves primarily around spending time with their family.
