Too late Now that the horses have left the barn, trotted out the front gate and are galloping headlong down the county road, editors at the New York Times have taken to public bickering about who left the stalls unlatched.

Voter ID bill passes out of House committee House Bill 1047, the legislation by Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) to reinstate a voter ID requirement in Arkansas, passed out of the House State Agencies committee this morning on a voice vote.

Earned-income tax credit plan fails in House Rep. Warwick Sabin's bill to enact an earned-income tax aimed at low-income workers in the state was rejected today in the House. The measure failed 66-28 on a mostly party-line vote, although a scattering of Republicans backed it.

Lawmakers pass governor's tax cut Governor Hutchinson's $50 million tax cut proposal for low-income earners passed in the Senate and the House yesterday.

Phony oaths he quadrennial and biennial swearing-in ceremonies, where men and women place their hands on a Bible, or a stack of them in President Trump's case, and swear allegiance to the constitutions of their nation or states, are always inspiring theater, if you can overlook the sanctimony. It's getting harder.

Under Trump, these renowned Fayetteville neurosurgeons would have been banned from coming to the U.S. There are stories all over the web and TV about the people who are being detained. It's also worth remembering the folks who're already here, but wouldn't have been allowed in under a Trump administration. Those include Dr. Mahan Ghiassi and Dr. Mayshan Ghiassi of Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, two of only about 100 doctors trained in minimally invasive endovascular neurosurgery and conventional neurosurgery.

Trump immigration protest at LR: Quick and fierce It was not even 24 hours ago that Sophia Said, director of the Interfaith Center; City Director Kathy Webb and others decided to organize a protest today of Donald Trump's executive order that has left people from Muslim countries languishing in airports or unable to come to the US at all — people with visas, green cards,a post-doc graduate student en route to Harvard, Google employees abroad, families. I got the message today before noon; others didn't find out until it was going on. But however folks found out, they turned out in huge numbers, more than thousand men, women and children, on the grounds of the state Capitol to listen to speakers from all faiths and many countries.

Steven Bannon to be part of National Security Council So now White House chief strategist and nativist Steve Bannon is a member of the National Security Council. And his influence was clearly all over the travel ban. This is bad, bad, bad.

Rally for immigrants and Muslims planned for Capitol on Sunday There's a planned rally at the state Capitol at 2:30 p.m. Sunday to show support for the local Muslim and immigrant community.