Bill filed to require unemployment beneficiaries to work toward GED if no high-school diploma

No shortage of fun this February
It may be a short month, February...but it's not short on things to do in the Arkansas Delta!
Follow the money and let's see what connected Republican sold the land and which other…
And so it continues, LRSD with 48 schools has 6 (12%) declared academically deficient and…
It's interesting that he chose Papa John's.
http://www.usatoday.com/story/money/busine…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings