Monday, January 30, 2017

Bill filed to require unemployment beneficiaries to work toward GED if no high-school diploma

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 3:20 PM

WILLIAMS: Aims for more burdens for unemployed.
  WILLIAMS: Aims for more burdens for unemployed.
Sen. Eddie Joe Williams today filed a bill to require anyone receiving unemployment benefits to either have a high school diploma or be enrolled in classes working towards a GED.

When it comes to making the poor, or those down on their luck, jump through hoops in order to receive social safety-net benefits, there is no restriction too cruel, no paternalistic meddling too ugly, no bureaucratic burden too baroque.

In related news, the legislature appears set to enact a tax hike on unemployment benefits in order to pay for a $6 million giveaway to corporate interests in the soda industry.
