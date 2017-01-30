Bill filed to require unemployment beneficiaries to work toward GED if no high-school diploma

WILLIAMS: Aims for more burdens for unemployed.

todayfiled a bill to require anyone receiving unemployment benefits to either have a high school diploma or be enrolled in classes working towards a GED.When it comes to making the poor, or those down on their luck, jump through hoops in order to receive social safety-net benefits, there is no restriction too cruel, no paternalistic meddling too ugly, no bureaucratic burden too baroque.In related news, the legislature appears set to enact a tax hike on unemployment benefits in order to pay for a $6 million giveaway to corporate interests in the soda industry.