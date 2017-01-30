Cotton and Boozman back Trump's travel ban

It's simply wrong to call the president’s executive order concerning immigration and refugees ‘a religious test’ of any kind. I doubt many Arkansans or Americans more broadly object to taking a harder look at foreigners coming into our country from war-torn nations with known terror networks; I think they’re wondering why we don’t do that already. With proper procedures for green-card holders and immigrants with a documented history of serving alongside our troops, I think most Americans support these common-sense measures. I also think it’s high time we took action to fix an ill-designed refugee program that harms Christians and other religious minorities who've suffered from genocide in Syria. Whatever the media and liberal politicians may say, I’m confident that, under Secretary Kelly’s leadership, these measures will help keep America safe.Here's Boozman's statement:
Protecting our national security must be a top priority. Our intelligence community and citizens in communities across Arkansas and the United States lack confidence in the programs we use to vet refugees fleeing from persecution and war-torn countries like Syria. We need reasonable measures that allow us to evaluate safety checks for people coming into our country. I have great confidence in Secretary Kelly and look forward to working with him to secure our borders. This is best achieved by working with Congress and the appropriate agencies to alleviate unintended consequences.Perhaps worth noting that while the order is not a blanket "Muslim ban" — many majority-Muslim nations, obviously, are not included in the ban — Trump consigliere Rudy Giuliani bragged that the policy was explicitly designed to get as close as possible to a Muslim ban within the bounds of the law:
I’ll tell you the whole history of it: When he first announced it, he said "Muslim ban." He called me up, he said, "Put a commission together, show me the right way to do it legally."The ACLU got a stay on Saturday blocking the enforcement of many aspects of the order as potential violations of the Equal Protection and Due Process rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. However, numerous reports over the weekend suggest that the Trump administration and customs officials may not be fully complying with the court order.
