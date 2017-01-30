Find out more →

Monday, January 30, 2017

Police beat Fire crews dispatched to Central High, principal reports smoke but no fire after equipment malfunction

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 5:02 PM

click to enlarge central_high.jpg

Little Rock Fire Department fire crews responded to Central High School this afternoon after reports of smoke related to a ventilation equipment malfunction.

Little Rock School District spokesperson Pamela Smith, who talked to Central High Principal Nancy Rousseau around 4:45 today, said the principal reports that an air handler, part of the school's heating and air conditioning system, locked up, causing a belt on the unit to heat up and smoke. Rousseau tells Smith there were no flames, and students were never in danger. The air handler is being repaired.

We've got a call in to the Little Rock Fire Department to see if they have any more information about the incident, but it's looking like all clear.

