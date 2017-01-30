No shortage of fun this February
It may be a short month, February...but it's not short on things to do in the Arkansas Delta!
Over the past two years we have heard extensive testimony from high-ranking Obama Administration officials, including James Comey, James Clapper, and Jeh Johnson, on the lack of verification of critical data about refugees coming from war-torn countries of the Middle East, particularly Syria. The short pause in refugee arrivals will help the new administration design an effective process for vetting. I was pleased the executive order maintained a welcoming number of proposed refugee acceptances per year.As far as I know, only one current GOP officeholder in Arkansas has expressed opposition: state Rep. David Meeks, who called Trump's executive order "disastrous." Any others? If so, drop a link in comments.
As to the temporary ban on immigrants from the countries identified by the Obama Administration as requiring more scrutiny, while I believe the time frame of 90 days is reasonable, the design and implementation appear unreasonable and have unintended consequences for law-abiding citizens of both the United States and other nations. While modest inconveniences are acceptable in order to keep our homeland safe, blocking U.S. green card holders, students and professors possessing proper visas, and those extraordinary men and women who have aided us in our Global War on Terror is not acceptable.
The announcement by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly last night that the administration will allow waivers to let green card holders avoid the travel ban makes clear that the president is willing to work with Congress and his cabinet to ensure no one is unduly harmed by his travel ban. I look forward to working with the president to develop policies that allow refugees access to our great country while providing the American people the level of security they deserve against the threat of terrorism.
I notice that the Berlin Wall and the North Korean 38th parallel have mine fields…
Justice department ordered NOT to defend EO's. They are, of course, indefensible. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/30/us/poli… Acting Attorney…
The article above listed the "Terrible Ten" who connived to give Ecclesia College taxpayer monies,…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings