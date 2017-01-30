Find out more →

Monday, January 30, 2017

Arkansas Politics French Hill backs Trump's travel ban

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 7:12 PM

HILL: He's a Trump man.
Arkansas Republicans continue to line up behind Dear Leader.

U.S. Rep. French Hill today issued a statement backing Donald Trump's executive order enacting an immediate 90-day ban on entry into the U.S. from citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations as well as a 120-ban on entry for all refugees, UALR reports.

Here's Hill's statement:

Over the past two years we have heard extensive testimony from high-ranking Obama Administration officials, including James Comey, James Clapper, and Jeh Johnson, on the lack of verification of critical data about refugees coming from war-torn countries of the Middle East, particularly Syria. The short pause in refugee arrivals will help the new administration design an effective process for vetting. I was pleased the executive order maintained a welcoming number of proposed refugee acceptances per year.

As to the temporary ban on immigrants from the countries identified by the Obama Administration as requiring more scrutiny, while I believe the time frame of 90 days is reasonable, the design and implementation appear unreasonable and have unintended consequences for law-abiding citizens of both the United States and other nations. While modest inconveniences are acceptable in order to keep our homeland safe, blocking U.S. green card holders, students and professors possessing proper visas, and those extraordinary men and women who have aided us in our Global War on Terror is not acceptable.

The announcement by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly last night that the administration will allow waivers to let green card holders avoid the travel ban makes clear that the president is willing to work with Congress and his cabinet to ensure no one is unduly harmed by his travel ban. I look forward to working with the president to develop policies that allow refugees access to our great country while providing the American people the level of security they deserve against the threat of terrorism.
As far as I know, only one current GOP officeholder in Arkansas has expressed opposition: state Rep. David Meeks, who called Trump's executive order "disastrous." Any others? If so, drop a link in comments.

